Fixing Scaling Issues with MT4 for Proper Panel Display

If your panel seems squished or it is not display properly, please follow these steps to have it display correctly:

1. Right click on your MT4 Application and select properties.

2. Then go to the compatibility tab and click on "Change Settings for All Users" at the bottom

3. Now, Click on "Change High DPI Settings" at the bottom

4. Finally Please select "Override High DPI Scaling Behavior" and select System enhanced from the drop down menu.

5. Hit OK, Apply, and restart your terminal. This should fix the panel