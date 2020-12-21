All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts (21 December 2020)S&P 500 Further upside. 21 December 2020, 11:58 Jiming Huang 0 285 (By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL) #S&P 500 To add comments, please log in or register Art When interprets every Movement, Rejection, Reversal, Continuation Trading Systems 493 0 Cities with the highest average salary. Banks 599 1 1 GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL SLOW DOWN IN 2024 Company News 706 0 world population growth Other 527 0 End of the Mercosur-EU agreement? Other 534 0 1 Day Trading Strategy for Nasdaq Futures Trading Strategies 690 0 2 (30 December 2020)S&P 500 Key resistance at 3743.00. Analytics & Forecasts 402 0 1 (29 December 2020)S&P 500 The bias remains bullish. Analytics & Forecasts 359 0 1 (23 December 2020)S&P 500 Choppy. Analytics & Forecasts 362 0 1 (22 December 2020)S&P 500 Intraday support around 3668.00. Analytics & Forecasts 316 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 14 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 696 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 94 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB