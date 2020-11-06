The result of automated trading by expert advisor PowerMax. Review of my accounts with different pairs.

Hello colleagues - traders!
The month has ended, and now we can sum up the trading results of the PowerMax EA.
The Expert Advisor is fully automated and does not require any intervention. Just set it up and then watch the result of its work.
First account - only EURGBP is traded.
The second account - simultaneous trading on EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.
The third account - only EURUSD is traded.
The fourth account - recently opened account and only has EURJPY pair on it.
Now some graphs and statistics from the above accounts.
I am more than happy with the result. At the moment, the deposit has been increased three times.
The initial deposit was completely withdrawn and only profit remained on the account.
Account statistics from another monitoring system.
The third account, the working pair EURUSD.
These settings were optimized on the MT5 platform for the period from 2015 to 2020.
My Telegram channel: https://t.me/FxEAnews
Best regards, Sergey.