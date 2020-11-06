The result of automated trading by expert advisor PowerMax. Review of my accounts with different pairs.

Hello colleagues - traders! The month has ended, and now we can sum up the trading results of the PowerMax EA. The Expert Advisor is fully automated and does not require any intervention. Just set it up and then watch the result of its work.

By the way, the installation is very simple. Since the settings for the main pairs are already integrated directly into the EA, you need just to set the EA on the chart of the desired currency pair. These pairs are: EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY.





The PowerMax EA is coded for both MT platforms. The work algorithm is completely the same on both platforms.









I have four trading accounts open on which this EA is running:





First account - only EURGBP is traded. The second account - simultaneous trading on EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.

The third account - only EURUSD is traded. The fourth account - recently opened account and only has EURJPY pair on it.









Now some graphs and statistics from the above accounts.













The oldest account was opened in May and the working pair is EURGBP.

Actually, the very work on writing the advisor was completed by me in May.





Total statistics for 6 months or 25 weeks of the advisor's work.











I am more than happy with the result. At the moment, the deposit has been increased three times.

The initial deposit was completely withdrawn and only profit remained on the account.







Below is the statistics of the same signal but from a different monitoring service:



















The next account was opened a little later and the advisor is working on it on four pairs at once.





The following currency pairs are used: EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.









I am also pleased with the work on all used pairs. Below you can see the statistics of the distribution by pairs on this account.















Account statistics from another monitoring system.

















The third account, the working pair EURUSD.

















The settings are used from an alternative file. The file in the attachment.

These settings were optimized on the MT5 platform for the period from 2015 to 2020.









My Telegram channel: https://t.me/FxEAnews





If you have any questions, please write me in personal mail. I will be happy to answer you.