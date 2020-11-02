Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada are advising investors to prepare for extended US election uncertainty

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176
And that the price of gold may benefit from post-election turmoil if there’s no clear winner announced on election night
- a scenario of extended uncertainty given the record number of mail-in ballots
- these cannot be counted in a number of battleground states until Election Day
“The possibility of post-election turmoil and a contested outcome represents a significant risk in our view, and one that could prove quite gold-positive in the most extreme scenarios”
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