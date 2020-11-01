If you do not use a stop loss then you must immediately exit the trade when the opposite signal to your trade appears. Do not consider if the trade is in profit or loss. At this point you must exit the trade.

This also applies if you use a stop loss or take profit, when the opposite signal appears you must exit the trade.

With a take profit point you can hold the trade until the opposite signal appears but always make sure to secure some profit once the take profit point has been reached





Sell Entry







*Candles touched Red Price Band and falling down

*Signal Candle closed below 10 period SMA (white line)

*TDI Red and Green Line below the Yellow Line

*Signal Candle is NOT in no man’s land (on the middle green Line)





Buy Entry







*Candles Touched Green Price Band and moving UP

*Signal Candle Closed above 10 period SMA (white line)

*TDI Red and Green Line above the Yellow Line

*Signal Candle is NOT in no man’s Land (on the middle green line)





Use the 100 and 200 period EMAs to identify the trend





When you exit a profitable trade in a good trend, leave a small amount of capital in the trade as this will allow you to maximize profits given that the trade continues going your way. However, always make sure that you at least break even.





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The Sam's Trend Blaster indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%.

This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.

Amazingly easy to trade

Find oversold/overbought situations

Enjoy noise-free trading at all times

Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts

The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance

The indicator is suited to trade low time frames, because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections, by reducing market noise around a mean price.

The indicator needs no optimization at all

It implements email/sound/push alerts

The indicator is non-repainting and non-backpainting

This indicator implements a trend-following orientation suitable for small timeframes that can permeate into very long trends in higher timeframes, amplifying your winnings.





Sam's Trend Blaster points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries with ALERTS are formed after the close of the candle or bar close.

There's more to this strategy ,special rules to how to enter perfect signal and entry/exit ..I will teach you all when you contact me on telegram

I will personally coach you until you completely satisfied ,even live video lessons if needed .

This is only for people who take Forex trading seriously and willing to practice,learn and be patience

4h time frame is the best , no need to sit in front of pc all day ..You only need to check when 4h candle close.Enter the trade set take profit and SL and relax let the market do the rest.





*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders





Swing Traders

Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Intra Day Traders

Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Scalpers

Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Free Strategy To Trade With Sam's Trend Blaster

Always Follow Trend





SAM’S 20 COMMANDMENTS FOR SUCCESSFUL TRADING





In order to be a successful and profitable trader there are rules that a trader has to follow. These rules will nurture discipline which is one of the most important traits a trader can have. By following these 20 rules you will be on the right track to becoming a successful trader.





*Amount of capital to use: If you put your capital into percentage, as of 1 – 100%, never add more than 5% of your capital on a given trade 2% is ideal. Think of it this way, if you don’t open a trade you can’t make money, but if you lose all of your money you can’t open a trade.

*Always use a stop loss. Always protect your trade as soon as it is open. Do not move your stop loss, majority of traders incur losses because they do not use a stop loss, or they move it and hope the trade will reverse. Don’t be a trading clown; there are no hopes or tricks in the market.





*Never over trade. This would violate rule number one i.e. your capital rule.





*Never let a profit turn into a loss. If you let your trades run after you are in a profit raise your stop loss into profit or trail it so that you will have no loss of capital or in better words, a win/win situation.





*Never trade against the trend. Never buy or sell if you are not sure of the trend according to your research and the charts.





*When in doubt get out and don’t get in when in doubt.





*Only trade in active markets, keep out of slow markets. Slow markets have very little liquidity which increases the risk of trading in them.

*Never limit your orders (don’t use pending orders). Trade at the market price.

.

*Accumulate a surplus. After you make a series of successful trades, put some money into a security account (your second account or Volt (FX Pro) and use it only in emergency or times of panic.





*Learn patience. Never trade just to be in the market, a successful trader is a patient one.





*Never add on to a losing trade. This is one of the worst mistakes a trader can make.





*Be disciplined. Never get out of the market just because you lost patience or get in because you are anxious from waiting. Wait for the correct signals and momentum and get out if the momentum has turned on you or you get a signal in the opposite direction





*Never cancel a stop loss after you have placed it.





*Avoid getting in and out of the market often; wait for the correct signals and momentum.









*Do not be biased towards certain positions. Be just as willing to sell short as you are to buy long. Let your objective be to keep with the trend and make money. Forget about your instinct





*Never buy because the price of an asset is low or sell just because the price is too high.





*Be careful of opening trades at the wrong time. Wait until the asset is very active and when you get your signals in the trading zone ideally on the 1 min and 5 min and take a trade in the direction of the trend.





*Never hedge. If you are long on a pair and it starts to go down, don’t sell it short just to hedge it and try to make some money. Get out of the market, take the loss and wait for another opportunity.





*Never change your position in the market without a good reason. When you make a trade, let it be for a good reason or according to signals and trend. Also do not get out (if you are letting your trade run) without a definite indication of a change in signals or momentum.





*Avoid increasing your trading after a long period of success or a period of profitable trades. Be happy and content with your profits, have daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and of course yearly goals that are connected. Remember trading is not a race it’s a journey.



















