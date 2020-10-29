AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5: DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS
AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5: DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS

29 October 2020, 04:11
AIRAT SAFIN
AIRAT SAFIN
================================================================================

AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5

VERSION 1.4

INSTRUCTION


CONTENT


CHAPTER 1> OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2> QUICK START

CHAPTER 3> TERMS AND CONVENTIONS

CHAPTER 4> STRATEGY CODE

CHAPTER 5> STRATEGY SETTINGS

CHAPTER 6> TRAILING

CHAPTER 7> DETECTOR OF METASTABLE LEVELS

CHAPTER 8> RISK MANAGEMENT

CHAPTER 9> SPREAD CONTROL

CHAPTER 10> MAGIC NUMBER

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 1> OVERVIEW

<1>

The key feature is the strategy =A SYSTEM: EURUSD DAILY METRICS=

Robots with this strategy have over 100,000 downloads from mql5.com Code Base

Origin =>   AIS1 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8700

<2>

This robot has extended logic of the strategy

New module =Detector of Metastable Levels= significantly improves robot behavior

This version 1.3 has extended control of this new module

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 2> QUICK START


<1> Set

    => TAKE: TIMEFRAME            =  M1

    => TAKE: RANGE MULTIPLIER     =   0

    => TAKE: CONSTANT POINTS      = 100


    => STOP: TIMEFRAME            = any

    => STOP: RANGE MULTIPLIER     =   0

    => STOP: CONSTANT POINTS      = 100


    => TRAIL: TIMEFRAME           = any

    => TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER =   0

    => TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS     =   0


<2> Leave the other parameters as they are


<3> Run

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 3> TERMS AND CONVENTIONS


<1> TERMS

    1> ROBOT            <=> CURRENT VERSION OF AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5

    2> GAIN             <=> PROFIT

    3> RANGE            <=>   HIGH - LOW

    4> AVERAGE          <=> ( HIGH + LOW ) / 2

    5> ORDER SIZE       <=> ORDER VOLUME

    6> BAR              <=> CANDLE <=> FRAME <=> TIME FRAME

    7> VARIABLE_N       <=> VALUE FOR BAR NUMBER N

    8> METASTABLE LEVEL <=> PRICE RANGE WITH SIGNIFICANT LIFETIME


<2> ABBREVIATIONS

    1> EA    <=> EXPERT ADVISOR <=> ROBOT

    2> TF    <=> TIME FRAME

    3> TP    <=> TAKE PROFIT

    4> SL    <=> STOP LOSS

    5> MCS   <=> MICROSECONDS

    6> MSEC  <=> MILLISECONDS

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 4> STRATEGY CODE


<1> SIGNAL =BUY= 

    ---------------------------------------------------------

    IF ( CLOSE_1 > AVERAGE_1 ) AND ( ASK > HIGH_1 + SPREAD )

    ---------------------------------------------------------


<2> SIGNAL =SELL= 

    ---------------------------------------------------------

    IF ( CLOSE_1 < AVERAGE_1 ) AND ( BID < LOW_1           )

    ---------------------------------------------------------

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 5> STRATEGY SETTINGS


<1> EA attempts to trade when detects signal BUY or SELL


<2> There are the following parameters


    => TAKE: TIMEFRAME

    => TAKE: RANGE MULTIPLIER

    => TAKE: CONSTANT POINTS


    => STOP: TIMEFRAME

    => STOP: RANGE MULTIPLIER

    => STOP: CONSTANT POINTS


<3> TIMEFRAME parameters define the working timeframes

    to compute Ranges of Bars 1 of selected timeframes


<4> DISTANCE MULTIPLIER and CONSTANT POINTS parameters define the distances


    => TAKE_DISTANCE = TAKE_RANGE_1 * TAKE_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

                     + TAKE_CONSTANT_POINTS


    => STOP_DISTANCE = STOP_RANGE_1 * STOP_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

                     + STOP_CONSTANT_POINTS


<5> TP and SL computing

    => for BUY  position => TAKE = ASK + TAKE_DISTANCE

                            STOP = BID - STOP_DISTANCE

    => for SELL position => TAKE = BID - TAKE_DISTANCE

                            STOP = ASK + STOP_DISTANCE

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 6> TRAILING


<1> EA attempts to trail when Position Profit > 0


<2> There is the following pair of parameters

    => TRAIL: TIMEFRAME

    => TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER

    => TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS


<3> TRAIL: TIMEFRAME defines working TF


<4> Then EA computes Range of Bar 1 of selected TF

    => RANGE_TRAIL = HIGH_1 - LOW_1


<5> TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER and TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS

    define distance for new SL price


    => DISTANCE_TRAIL = RANGE_TRAIL * TRAIL_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

                      + TRAIL_CONSTANT_POINTS


<6> New SL price computing

    => for Buy  position => NEW_STOP = BID - DISTANCE_TRAIL

    => for Sell position => NEW_STOP = ASK + DISTANCE_TRAIL

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 7> DETECTOR OF METASTABLE LEVELS


<1> Metastable levels are price ranges with significant lifetime

    To detect metastable levels robot counts bars with common price from bar 1


<2> Metastable levels of market are displayed by AIS SUPER INDICATOR

    This indicator is made for AIS SUPER ROBOT <expected soon>


<3> The new module =Detector of Metastable Levels= generates 2 signals

    =1= signal =ALLOW=  that allows  trading operations

    =2= signal =FORBID= that forbids trading operations


<4> Parameters for each signal

    =1= TIMEFRAME       => timeframe to count common bars

    =2= LEVEL BARS      => limit of common bars      <value 0 turns off control>

    =3= CODE SIGN BUY   => see Code Sign Table       <value 0 turns off control>

    =4= CODE SIGN SELL  => see Code Sign Table       <value 0 turns off control>


<5> Code Sign Table

    =1= Code "1"  Sign ">>"  Means "Price Greater than Total High"

    =2= Code "2"  Sign "=>"  Means "Price Between Common High and Total  High"

    =3= Code "3"  Sign "=="  Means "Price Between Common High and Common Low"

    =4= Code "4"  Sign "=<"  Means "Price Between Common Low  and Total  Low"

    =5= Code "5"  Sign "<<"  Means "Price Less    than Total Low"


<6> Signals of this new module filter signals of the strategy <CHAPTERS 4 and 5>

    The strategy signals BUY or SELL must comply the signals of this new module


<7> When this module is turned off then robot works with the core strategy only

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 8> RISK MANAGEMENT


<1> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT" <=> RISK LIMIT FOR DEPOSIT

    1> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT" defines maximum allowed equity drawdown

    2> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT = 20" means that

        maximum equity drawdown is 20%

        and if equity falls to 80% of the maximum

        then trade will stop


<2> "RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER" <=> RISK LIMIT FOR 1 ORDER

    1> “RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER” defines the risk value for 1 order

    2> “RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER = 1” means that

        the robot will calculate the order volume so that

        loss for 1 order did not exceed 1% of equity


<3> "CONSTANT LOTS" is the additional component for the order size

    To trade with constant risk set CONSTANT LOTS = 0

    To trade with constant lots set CONSTANT LOTS = 0.01 <for example>

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 9> SPREAD CONTROL


<1> This version has new parameter => "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD"


<2> "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD = 9" <for example> prevents trading spread > 9 points


<3> "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD = -1" turns OFF spread control

================================================================================


================================================================================

CHAPTER 10> MAGIC NUMBER


<1> This version does not control Magic Numbers


<2> Multiple copies of robot instances per account are not yet allowed

================================================================================


================================================================================

MAIN LINK => AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51306

================================================================================


================================================================================

TIME STAMP   2022-02-18 22:55

================================================================================



