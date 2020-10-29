AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5: DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS

/******************************************************************************/

AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5

VERSION 1.4

INSTRUCTION





CONTENT





CHAPTER 1> OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2> QUICK START

CHAPTER 3> TERMS AND CONVENTIONS

CHAPTER 4> STRATEGY CODE

CHAPTER 5> STRATEGY SETTINGS

CHAPTER 6> TRAILING

CHAPTER 7> DETECTOR OF METASTABLE LEVELS

CHAPTER 8> RISK MANAGEMENT

CHAPTER 9> SPREAD CONTROL

CHAPTER 10> MAGIC NUMBER

CHAPTER 1> OVERVIEW

<1>

The key feature is the strategy =A SYSTEM: EURUSD DAILY METRICS=

Robots with this strategy have over 100,000 downloads from mql5.com Code Base

Origin => AIS1 TRADING ROBOT www.mql5.com/en/code/8700

<2>

This robot has extended logic of the strategy

New module =Detector of Metastable Levels= significantly improves robot behavior

This version 1.3 has extended control of this new module

CHAPTER 2> QUICK START





<1> Set

=> TAKE: TIMEFRAME = M1

=> TAKE: RANGE MULTIPLIER = 0

=> TAKE: CONSTANT POINTS = 100





=> STOP: TIMEFRAME = any

=> STOP: RANGE MULTIPLIER = 0

=> STOP: CONSTANT POINTS = 100





=> TRAIL: TIMEFRAME = any

=> TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER = 0

=> TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS = 0





<2> Leave the other parameters as they are





<3> Run

CHAPTER 3> TERMS AND CONVENTIONS





<1> TERMS

1> ROBOT <=> CURRENT VERSION OF AIS TRADING ROBOT MT5

2> GAIN <=> PROFIT

3> RANGE <=> HIGH - LOW

4> AVERAGE <=> ( HIGH + LOW ) / 2

5> ORDER SIZE <=> ORDER VOLUME

6> BAR <=> CANDLE <=> FRAME <=> TIME FRAME

7> VARIABLE_N <=> VALUE FOR BAR NUMBER N

8> METASTABLE LEVEL <=> PRICE RANGE WITH SIGNIFICANT LIFETIME





<2> ABBREVIATIONS

1> EA <=> EXPERT ADVISOR <=> ROBOT

2> TF <=> TIME FRAME

3> TP <=> TAKE PROFIT

4> SL <=> STOP LOSS

5> MCS <=> MICROSECONDS

6> MSEC <=> MILLISECONDS

CHAPTER 4> STRATEGY CODE





<1> SIGNAL =BUY=

---------------------------------------------------------

IF ( CLOSE_1 > AVERAGE_1 ) AND ( ASK > HIGH_1 + SPREAD )

---------------------------------------------------------





<2> SIGNAL =SELL=

---------------------------------------------------------

IF ( CLOSE_1 < AVERAGE_1 ) AND ( BID < LOW_1 )

---------------------------------------------------------

CHAPTER 5> STRATEGY SETTINGS





<1> EA attempts to trade when detects signal BUY or SELL





<2> There are the following parameters





=> TAKE: TIMEFRAME

=> TAKE: RANGE MULTIPLIER

=> TAKE: CONSTANT POINTS





=> STOP: TIMEFRAME

=> STOP: RANGE MULTIPLIER

=> STOP: CONSTANT POINTS





<3> TIMEFRAME parameters define the working timeframes

to compute Ranges of Bars 1 of selected timeframes





<4> DISTANCE MULTIPLIER and CONSTANT POINTS parameters define the distances





=> TAKE_DISTANCE = TAKE_RANGE_1 * TAKE_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

+ TAKE_CONSTANT_POINTS





=> STOP_DISTANCE = STOP_RANGE_1 * STOP_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

+ STOP_CONSTANT_POINTS





<5> TP and SL computing

=> for BUY position => TAKE = ASK + TAKE_DISTANCE

STOP = BID - STOP_DISTANCE

=> for SELL position => TAKE = BID - TAKE_DISTANCE

STOP = ASK + STOP_DISTANCE

CHAPTER 6> TRAILING





<1> EA attempts to trail when Position Profit > 0





<2> There is the following pair of parameters

=> TRAIL: TIMEFRAME

=> TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER

=> TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS





<3> TRAIL: TIMEFRAME defines working TF





<4> Then EA computes Range of Bar 1 of selected TF

=> RANGE_TRAIL = HIGH_1 - LOW_1





<5> TRAIL: DISTANCE MULTIPLIER and TRAIL: CONSTANT POINTS

define distance for new SL price





=> DISTANCE_TRAIL = RANGE_TRAIL * TRAIL_DISTANCE_MULTIPLIER

+ TRAIL_CONSTANT_POINTS





<6> New SL price computing

=> for Buy position => NEW_STOP = BID - DISTANCE_TRAIL

=> for Sell position => NEW_STOP = ASK + DISTANCE_TRAIL

CHAPTER 7> DETECTOR OF METASTABLE LEVELS





<1> Metastable levels are price ranges with significant lifetime

To detect metastable levels robot counts bars with common price from bar 1





<2> Metastable levels of market are displayed by AIS SUPER INDICATOR

This indicator is made for AIS SUPER ROBOT <expected soon>





<3> The new module =Detector of Metastable Levels= generates 2 signals

=1= signal =ALLOW= that allows trading operations

=2= signal =FORBID= that forbids trading operations





<4> Parameters for each signal

=1= TIMEFRAME => timeframe to count common bars

=2= LEVEL BARS => limit of common bars <value 0 turns off control>

=3= CODE SIGN BUY => see Code Sign Table <value 0 turns off control>

=4= CODE SIGN SELL => see Code Sign Table <value 0 turns off control>





<5> Code Sign Table

=1= Code "1" Sign ">>" Means "Price Greater than Total High"

=2= Code "2" Sign "=>" Means "Price Between Common High and Total High"

=3= Code "3" Sign "==" Means "Price Between Common High and Common Low"

=4= Code "4" Sign "=<" Means "Price Between Common Low and Total Low"

=5= Code "5" Sign "<<" Means "Price Less than Total Low"





<6> Signals of this new module filter signals of the strategy <CHAPTERS 4 and 5>

The strategy signals BUY or SELL must comply the signals of this new module





<7> When this module is turned off then robot works with the core strategy only

CHAPTER 8> RISK MANAGEMENT





<1> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT" <=> RISK LIMIT FOR DEPOSIT

1> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT" defines maximum allowed equity drawdown

2> "RISK: % FOR DEPOSIT = 20" means that

maximum equity drawdown is 20%

and if equity falls to 80% of the maximum

then trade will stop





<2> "RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER" <=> RISK LIMIT FOR 1 ORDER

1> “RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER” defines the risk value for 1 order

2> “RISK: % FOR 1 ORDER = 1” means that

the robot will calculate the order volume so that

loss for 1 order did not exceed 1% of equity





<3> "CONSTANT LOTS" is the additional component for the order size

To trade with constant risk set CONSTANT LOTS = 0

To trade with constant lots set CONSTANT LOTS = 0.01 <for example>

CHAPTER 9> SPREAD CONTROL





<1> This version has new parameter => "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD"





<2> "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD = 9" <for example> prevents trading spread > 9 points





<3> "MAX ALLOWED SPREAD = -1" turns OFF spread control

CHAPTER 10> MAGIC NUMBER





<1> This version does not control Magic Numbers





<2> Multiple copies of robot instances per account are not yet allowed

TIME STAMP 2022-02-18 22:55

================================================================================







