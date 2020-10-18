Insight Expert Advisor
Trading Strategies

Insight Expert Advisor

18 October 2020, 14:24
Taofeek Bello
Taofeek Bello
0
296

   Insight is a multi-strategy expert advisor designed to trade EUR*** pairs. It was optimized on EURUSD, 1H timeframe from 2001 to 2019.

...... now released.

  The graph below show the result of Insight EA using fix lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to FALSE) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)


 

The graph below show the result of Insight EA using variable lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to TRUE with risk 30%) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)

VeryHighRisk


The image below show the result of Insight EA using variable lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to TRUE with risk 30%) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)

Report30%risk


#Insight EA