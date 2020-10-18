Insight Expert Advisor

Insight is a multi-strategy expert advisor designed to trade EUR*** pairs. It was optimized on EURUSD, 1H timeframe from 2001 to 2019.

...... now released.

The graph below show the result of Insight EA using fix lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to FALSE) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)







The graph below show the result of Insight EA using variable lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to TRUE with risk 30%) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)









The image below show the result of Insight EA using variable lot ( i.e UseMoneyManagement parameter set to TRUE with risk 30%) from year 2001 to 2019 (18years period)







