Current dynamics NZD/USD for 29/09/2020 FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

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Important news for today
Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. It is a leading indicator as it can predict consumer spending, which plays a major role in overall economic activity. Higher readings point to higher consumer optimism.
A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the USD, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the USD.
Current dynamics NZD/USD
Support and resistance levels
Support levels: 0.6550, 0.6510, 0.6487, 0.6449.
And at this the review came to an end. I wish you profitable trades, remember that your success should not depend on any one trade, you need to try to be in the black at the distance, and for this it is enough to earn only 3 out of 10 trades, how? - your reward to risk ratio should be more than one to three. Therefore, always remember about the 📈 risk (use EasyTradePad for easy calculate risk and placing orders) , consider it correctly and then your trading will be successful! Wish you a successful trading day your SeniorTrader.
In order not to miss the following market overview, as well as to be aware of the news of the project SeniorTrder 🤝 add me in friends list in mql5 and Subscribe to our telegram channel 👉Telegram Channnel https://t.me/SeniorTrader_Channel
Tools that I use in trading
Easy Trade Pad
Free version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54895 (work only EURUSD)
Full version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47587
iPump indicator
The iPump indicator was used for this analysis
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39895
Indicator defining the trend, levels, overbought / oversold
EA Pump and Dump Pro
EA Pump and Dump Pro -multifunctional Expert Advisor using trading tactics - buying in areas of strong oversold, selling in overbought areas.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51395
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51395
Using averaging and piramiding strategy for overclocking a deposit.
EA Long Term Strategy
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35069
Trading strategy with fix stop loss ( safe strategy).
The entry point is looked for based on several indicators using trend control.
#NZDUSD 29.09.2020 Fundamental and Technical Analysis