Three Lines – Forecasting Forex Price Action – by R. Rana

2016, 138 pages, by R. Rana.

Very interesting book on Technical Analysis which presents for the first time – in my readings – the concept which several traders here in Brazil use called “Trigger Candles”. Obviously in the book this is not the term used but use a more in-depth approach regarding Supply & Demand behaviors and zones.

There are several example charts illustrating the concept of Market Imbalance and where exactly you can spot Supply and Demand zones, through the identification of 4 zones categories: Rally-Base-Drop, Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Rally and Drop-Base-Drop.

Very interesting approach to read the market that could also be applied not only to Forex but to Stocks and Futures also.

#RECOMMENDED

;)

