Fundamental and Technical Analysis EURUSD for 21.09.2020
Analytics & Forecasts

Fundamental and Technical Analysis EURUSD for 21.09.2020

21 September 2020, 14:24
SLAtrade
[Deleted]
1
195

For this analysis I use iPump indicator

Important news for today


Current dynamics EURUSD for 21.09.2020


Since the beginning of August, the EUR / USD pair has been trading in a wide sideways range of 1.1960-1.1750 and has not yet been able to leave it. The market is currently in a state of uncertainty, as the instrument is influenced by a number of opposing factors, and investors are holding back activity ahead of a series of speeches by the FRS representatives scheduled for the current week. Now the position of the American currency is supported by the comments of the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, who expressed confidence that the American economy will see significant growth in the current quarter, and by the end of the year the unemployment rate will drop to 6.5%, which will help raise the inflation rate.

On the other hand, a significant strengthening of the dollar is hindered by increased tensions in relations between the United States and China. Over the weekend, the Chinese authorities published a regulation on the list of unreliable organizations, which will include companies, organizations and individuals that threaten the interests and security of the PRC. It is expected to be used to pressure US companies operating in China if the US continues to obstruct large Chinese corporations such as Huawei from doing business.



Support and resistance levels

Technically, the price is correcting downward from 1.1840 and may reach the lower border of the trading range at 1.1750. If it is broken downwards and the central mark of the trading range at the level of 1.1718, the decline may continue to the levels of 1.1596 and 1.1474.

However, a reversal and resumption of growth towards 1.1962 is seen as more probable.

Resistance levels: 1.1840, 1.1962.

Support levels: 1.1750, 1.1718, 1.1596, 1.1474.


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#EURUSD 21.09.2020 Fundamental and Technical Analysis

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