PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





In just five weeks, Maryland FX executed more than 640 trades and we achieved 33% profit, frequently operating the most important pairs in the world.

Disclosing the results is very important, but everyone does, just open the provider's page in MQL5 and you see the accumulated gains, but here I bring important information for your decision making, the forecast today is 27%, so you already has a perspective of the future so that you can better plan your earnings and, frankly, that is my goal, to bring you profitability and projections of the future. I built a website so that you can access the information in real time, and thus better monitor the results, and also see the projections.





Strategy:





It is clear that there are no efficient indicators in the market for those who want to operate with a high frequency of operations, 640 operations in five weeks, and I affirm this for working many years in the development of Expert Advisor where I tested numerous possibilities, the market has only two possible movements of Buy or Sell, with a 50% chance for each side, so you see an indicator with a 56% chance of getting it right, and then you think this is incredible, know that you are wrong, the indicators do not go very far from 50%, even when optimized they tend to greatly reduce the number of operations, artificially creating a “perfect” result, which will not materialize in the future. After exposing the inefficiency of the indicators, I say that the best strategies in the foreign exchange market use the grid as a base, I know that many are critical of this strategy, as it involves great risk, this is commonly accepted, but how to operate only with the grid, without indicators and practice good management considering the great volatilities of the market?

This is exactly where the development of the algorithm used in Maryland FX comes in, where it completes the dilemma presented by a database and advanced processing and I applied them to successfully trade Forex in the past and decided to translate this method into a Metatrader system. Sophisticated artificial intelligence and high frequency systems to profit in the financial markets with impressive precision considering the proximity of the results obtained in real account with the back test.





Choice of pairs:





USD - It is the strongest economy in the world.

EUR - European bloc's GDP is among the highest in the world.

GBP - It is the strong position in the world trade and financial system, which means a high volume of contracts signed in sterling.





All currencies presented have other characteristics, such as countries with consolidated democracy, and a high volume traded daily, thus making currencies difficult to manipulate in price by small banks and institutions.





Optimizations:





This is a fundamental point for anyone who wants to have a good result in the forex market. Many traders choose an optimized set and apply it directly to the Expert Advisor to execute, and that's it. Others go a little further, after making optimizations they test several simulations with Monte Carlo method in order to observe if their strategy has flaws.

This is where we present one of my innovations in the forex market, in the algorithm itself an artificial intelligence is inserted that generates three results with zero correlation, so I have three perspectives of my best optimization to choose from. So I took Metatrader to a higher level.





Observe the results:







