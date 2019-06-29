(29 JUNE 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:US preferred to Eurozone

CIO analyst Thomas Parmentier expects equities in the US to be more resilient than those in the Eurozone. "With corporate earnings growth at 3 percent this year and 7 percent next year, US stocks should be supported. And, despite the slower growth due to fading fiscal stimulus, a resurgence of the trade war with China and Middle East tensions, the risk of recession in the US remains low."





In this context, US equities are better placed than Eurozone equities. Additionally, the Federal Reserve appears more dovish and could support the US economy if there were threats to its continued expansion. Parmentier points out that US equity valuations appear fair, particularly in the current benign growth and low inflation environment.





On the other hand, Eurozone equities are likely to be weighed down as the region still faces several political risks and economic growth shows no sign of accelerating. "The first quarter reporting season in the Eurozone was mixed and companies experience margin pressure due to rising wages and commodity prices," explains Parmentier. "Corporate earnings continue to be lowered as economic growth slows and we are expecting no earnings growth for the MSCI EMU index this year." Eurozone outperformance in the first half of his year was driven by relatively stable Purchasing Managers' Indexes. However, the escalation of the trade turmoil and slowdown of global growth are eroding this advantage.





CIO recommends investing in a select group of US stocks and suggests a list of its lowest-conviction Eurozone stocks.



