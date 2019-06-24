USDJPY still eyes further downside pressure as expect more weakness to occur in the new week. On the upside, resistance comes in at 107.50 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 108.00 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 108.50 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 109.00. On the downside, support comes in at the 107.00 level where a break will target the 106.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.00 level and then lower towards the 105.50 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting more decline. On the whole, USDJPY faces further downside threats in the new week.









