



EURUSD remains bullish with eyes on 1.1347 resistance in the days ahead. Support comes in at the 1.1250 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1200 level. A break below here will target the 1.1150 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.1100. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1347 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1.1400 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1450 level where a violation will expose the 1.1500 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, EURUSD expects more recovery to occur in the days ahead.