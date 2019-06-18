CRUDE OIL recovers further higher on correction. Support lies at the 53.00 level where a break will expose the 52.30 level. A cut through here will set the stage for a run at the 52.00 level. Further down, support comes in at the 51.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 53.50 levels. Further out, resistance comes in at the 54.00 level. A break above here will aim at the 54.50 level and then the 55.00 level followed by the 55.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, CRUDE OIL recovers further higher on correction.