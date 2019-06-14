GBPUSD turns lower on more bearishness following its recent weakness. Support lies at 1.2600 as it looks for more weakness. Below that level will turn attention to the 1.2550 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2500 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2450 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2400 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.2700 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.2750 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2800 level followed by the 1.2850 level. On the whole, GBPUSD turns lower on more bearishness following its recent decline.











