EURUSD holds off the 1.1106 key support zone as it looks to recover further higher. Support comes in at the 1.1150 where a violation will turn risk to the 1.1050 level. A break below here will target the 1.1000 level. Further down, support sits at the 1.0950. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at 1.1150 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1200 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1250 level where a violation will expose the 1.1300 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further upside pressure on correction.









