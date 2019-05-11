



EURGBP looks to extend gain on price reversal following its strong rally the past week. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8600 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8550 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8500 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8650 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8700 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8750 level followed by the 0.8800 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. All in all, EURGBP looks to extend gain on price reversal after its past week rally.