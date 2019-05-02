(02 MAY 2019)Crude Oil (WTI):Consolidation.





Pivot (invalidation): 63.85

Our preference

Short positions below 63.85 with targets at 63.10 & 62.75 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 63.85 look for further upside with 64.35 & 64.70 as targets.

Comment

As Long as 63.85 is resistance, expect a return to 63.10.

(By Swissquote TRADING CENTRAL)