Parameter for Trion Miner EA

📊 GENERAL SETTINGS
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Starting Lot Size: Base trade size (0.01 = micro lot)
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Lot Multiplier: How much to increase each averaging trade (1.3 = 30% increase)
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Max Lot Size: Safety cap to prevent huge positions
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Money Management: Auto-calculate lots based on balance
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Lots per $1000: If money management ON, how many lots per $1000 balance
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Use Stop Loss: Enable/disable protective stop loss
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Stop Loss Pips: Distance from entry in pips (1000 = 100 pips)
⚠️ RISK MANAGEMENT
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Equity Stop: Close all trades if equity loss exceeds percentage
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Equity Risk %: Max allowed equity loss percentage
📈 SPREAD FILTER
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Use Spread Filter: Block trades when spread is too high
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Max Spread Points: Maximum allowed spread (30 = 3 pips for 5-digit brokers)
🏢 PROP FIRM SETTINGS
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Daily Profit Target: Daily profit limit (money or %)
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Daily Drawdown Limit: Daily loss limit
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Balance Profit Target: Overall account profit target
🔄 GLOBAL PNL CLOSE
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Global PNL Close: Close ALL trades when total profit/loss reaches target
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PNL Target: Target amount (money or %)
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Close Only in Profit: Only close when in profit (ignore losses)
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Reset After Close: Restart counting after closing
⏰ TIME FILTER
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Trading Hours: Only trade between specific hours
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Close Friday Trades: Auto-close before weekend
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Delay Monday: Wait until specific hour on Monday
📰 NEWS FILTER
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News Filter: Avoid trading around news events
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Minutes Before/After: Time buffer around news
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Impact Levels: Filter High/Medium/Low impact news
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Close Before News: Auto-close positions before major news
🎯 STRATEGY ACTIVATION
Toggle ON/OFF for three different strategies:
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Electron Strategy: Uses RSI + price action
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Proton Strategy: Simple price momentum
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Neutron Strategy: RSI + momentum combo
⚡ ELECTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS
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Max Trades: Maximum averaging trades (10 max)
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Take Profit: Profit target in pips
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Step Distance: Pips between averaging trades
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Trailing Stop: Moving stop loss after profit
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Magic Number: Unique ID for strategy trades
🔵 PROTON STRATEGY SETTINGS
(Same parameters as Electron, different values)
⚛️ NEUTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS
(Same parameters as Electron, different values)
💡 KEY CONCEPTS:
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Averaging/Martingale: Adds more trades in same direction when price moves against you
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Magic Numbers: Used to identify which strategy opened which trade
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Pips vs Points:
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1 pip = 10 points (5-digit brokers)
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Example: 100 pips = 1000 points
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Lot Calculation:
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First trade: Starting Lot Size
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Next trade: Previous lot × Multiplier
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Capped at: Maximum Lot Size
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⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:
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Broker Requirements: Check your broker's minimum/maximum lot sizes
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Stop Levels: Some brokers require minimum distance from price
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Spread: High spread can block trades if filter enabled
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News: Economic news can cause high volatility
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Prop Firm Rules: Set targets according to your challenge rules
🚀 QUICK START:
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Start with small lot size (0.01)
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Enable 1 strategy at a time
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Set appropriate stop loss
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Enable spread filter
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Test on demo first!
This EA uses multiple strategies with averaging to try to recover from losing trades. Be cautious with lot multipliers as losses can compound quickly. Always use proper risk management!