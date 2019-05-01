Parameter for Trion Miner EA

Trion Miner EA - Input Parameters Explained

📊 GENERAL SETTINGS

Starting Lot Size : Base trade size (0.01 = micro lot)

Lot Multiplier : How much to increase each averaging trade (1.3 = 30% increase)

Max Lot Size : Safety cap to prevent huge positions

Money Management : Auto-calculate lots based on balance

Lots per $1000 : If money management ON, how many lots per $1000 balance

Use Stop Loss : Enable/disable protective stop loss

Stop Loss Pips: Distance from entry in pips (1000 = 100 pips)

⚠️ RISK MANAGEMENT

Equity Stop : Close all trades if equity loss exceeds percentage

Equity Risk %: Max allowed equity loss percentage

📈 SPREAD FILTER

Use Spread Filter : Block trades when spread is too high

Max Spread Points: Maximum allowed spread (30 = 3 pips for 5-digit brokers)

🏢 PROP FIRM SETTINGS

Daily Profit Target : Daily profit limit (money or %)

Daily Drawdown Limit : Daily loss limit

Balance Profit Target: Overall account profit target

🔄 GLOBAL PNL CLOSE

Global PNL Close : Close ALL trades when total profit/loss reaches target

PNL Target : Target amount (money or %)

Close Only in Profit : Only close when in profit (ignore losses)

Reset After Close: Restart counting after closing

⏰ TIME FILTER

Trading Hours : Only trade between specific hours

Close Friday Trades : Auto-close before weekend

Delay Monday: Wait until specific hour on Monday

📰 NEWS FILTER

News Filter : Avoid trading around news events

Minutes Before/After : Time buffer around news

Impact Levels : Filter High/Medium/Low impact news

Close Before News: Auto-close positions before major news

🎯 STRATEGY ACTIVATION

Toggle ON/OFF for three different strategies:

Electron Strategy : Uses RSI + price action

Proton Strategy : Simple price momentum

Neutron Strategy: RSI + momentum combo

⚡ ELECTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS

Max Trades : Maximum averaging trades (10 max)

Take Profit : Profit target in pips

Step Distance : Pips between averaging trades

Trailing Stop : Moving stop loss after profit

Magic Number: Unique ID for strategy trades

🔵 PROTON STRATEGY SETTINGS

(Same parameters as Electron, different values)

⚛️ NEUTRON STRATEGY SETTINGS

(Same parameters as Electron, different values)

💡 KEY CONCEPTS:

Averaging/Martingale: Adds more trades in same direction when price moves against you Magic Numbers: Used to identify which strategy opened which trade Pips vs Points: 1 pip = 10 points (5-digit brokers)

Example: 100 pips = 1000 points Lot Calculation: First trade: Starting Lot Size

Next trade: Previous lot × Multiplier

Capped at: Maximum Lot Size

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

Broker Requirements : Check your broker's minimum/maximum lot sizes

Stop Levels : Some brokers require minimum distance from price

Spread : High spread can block trades if filter enabled

News : Economic news can cause high volatility

Prop Firm Rules: Set targets according to your challenge rules

🚀 QUICK START:

Start with small lot size (0.01) Enable 1 strategy at a time Set appropriate stop loss Enable spread filter Test on demo first!

This EA uses multiple strategies with averaging to try to recover from losing trades. Be cautious with lot multipliers as losses can compound quickly. Always use proper risk management!



