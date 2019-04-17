USDCHF moves towards its key resistance residing at 1.0127 area. Resistance stands at the 1.0127 level. A break of there will clear the way for a run at the 1.0150 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0200 level and then the 1.0250 level. On the downside, support is seen at the 1.0000 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 0.9950 level. And then the 0.9900 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9850 level. All in all, USDCHF continues to eye further upside pressure on further bull pressure.









