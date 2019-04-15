Trading result for March and first quarter of 2019 year (total: 15 months)

Hello, colleagues traders! Another month is ended and quarter of 2019 too. Now we can sum up the latest results of trading by expert advisor SilverLine.



Last month was just great. The result of trading for the month exceeded all expectations. Profit amounted to +40.78%. In this case, all orders have been closed.

If we talk about the total profit for all time, the initial deposit was increased by 9 times, and at the time of writing this article, the total profit was 1819%.



You can view statistics and monitoring of this account by the link - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/380962





















If you have questions, please write me in personal mail. I will gladly answer.

I wish you good profits!