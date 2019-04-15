Trading result for March and first quarter of 2019 year (total: 15 months)
Statistics

Trading result for March and first quarter of 2019 year (total: 15 months)

15 April 2019, 11:52
Sergey Belov
Sergey Belov
0
138

Hello, colleagues traders!

Another month is ended and quarter of 2019 too.

Now we can sum up the latest results of trading by expert advisor SilverLine.

SilverLine EA Trading - EURGBP


Last month was just great. The result of trading for the month exceeded all expectations. Profit amounted to +40.78%. In this case, all orders have been closed.

If we talk about the total profit for all time, the initial deposit was increased by 9 times, and at the time of writing this article, the total profit was 1819%


You can view statistics and monitoring of this account by the link - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/380962


Montly Gain - SilverLine EA


The Result of trading EURGBP



If you have questions, please write me in personal mail. I will gladly answer.
I wish you good profits!
#result trade 2019 expert advisor silverline automatic robot march