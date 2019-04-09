GBPUSD Retains Downside Pressure, Eyes 1.2986

GBPUSD retains downside pressure with eyes on 1.2986 zone. Below that level will open the door for more towards 1.2950 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2900 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2850 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2800 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2750 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.3100 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.3150 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3200 level followed by the 1.3250 level. On the whole, GBPUSD retains downside pressure with eyes on 1.2986 zone.



