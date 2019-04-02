USDJPY Targets Further Recovery Threat On Bull Pressure

USDJPY targets further recovery threats as it builds on bull pressure with eyes on the 111.89 resistance zone. On the upside, resistance comes in at 112.50 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 113.00 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 113.50 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 114.00. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. On the downside, support comes in at the 111.00 level where a break will target the 110.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 110.00 level and then lower towards the 109.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure on more recovery.



