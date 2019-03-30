GBPUSD Retains Downside Pressure Short Term

GBPUSD retains downside pressure in the short term as it closed lower on Friday. Support stands at 1.3000 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2950 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2900 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2850 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2800 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.3050 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.3100 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3150 level followed by the 1.3200 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside pressure on more weakness threats.











