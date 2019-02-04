USDJPY looks to extend gain above key resistance located at 109.99 zone and beyond. On the upside, resistance comes in at 110.50 level. Above here will turn attention to the 111.00 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 111.50 level if the earlier resistance is taken out. A break of here will open the door for more gain towards the 112.00. On the downside, support comes in at the 109.50 level where a break will target the 109.00 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 108.50 level and then lower towards the 108.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside pressure.



