USDJPY continues to hold below key resistance at 109.99 level as it looks for more weakness in the days ahead. On the upside, resistance comes in at 110.00 level. Above here will turn attention to the 110.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 111.00 level if the earlier resistance is taken out. A break of here will open the door for more gain towards the 111.50. On the downside, support comes in at the 109.00 level where a break will target the 108.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 108.00 level and then lower towards the 107.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further downside pressure on corrective pullback.







