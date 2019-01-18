EURJPY looks to recover further higher towards 125.08 zone as it eyes price extension. Support comes in at the 124.50 level where a break if seen will aim at the 124.00 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 123.50 level and possibly lower towards the 123.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 125.08 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 125.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 126.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 126.50 level. On the whole, EURJPY faces further price recovery towards its key resistance at 125.08 and beyond.





