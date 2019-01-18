USDJPY: Options And Futures Analysis For January 18, 2019

The cash investments of the accountable participants of the options and futures markets of the CME exchange on the Japanese yen Group increased by 3%.

Total cash in Japanese Yen amounted to $ 53 billion 271 million.

The net margin of bulls increased by 2%. The total value of the buyers in cash equivalent amounted to $ 26 billion 370 million.

The number of locked positions of investors decreased by less than 1%. The ratio of cash investments in USD / JPY among SMART MONEY is as follows: 75% of buyers and 25% of sellers.





The closest support level when trading on a daily timeframe is the support level for hedgers (108.44).

The next target of the decline is the optional level of growth of $ 105 million for growth (105.31).

The monthly market maker balance (109.76) is the closest current resistance level.

The market maker resistance level (112.43) is the next actual resistance.





The key support level for Friday, January 18 is the weekly market maker balance (109.19).

The zone of 8% of buyers is the next medium-term support (108.69-108.61).

The closest resistance for the current working day is a zone of 16% (109.46-109.62).

The next resistance on the last working day of the current week is the weekly resistance level of the market maker (109.78).

Dmitry Zeland, an analyst at MTrading.



