GBPUSD Bearish, Sets Up To Weaken Further On Corrective Pressure





GBPUSD sets up to weaken further corrective pressure following its rejection of upside pressure. Support is seen at 1.2700 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.2650 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.2600 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2550 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2500 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.2750 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.2800 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2850 level followed by the 1.9000 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside pressure