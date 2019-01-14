GOLD Remains Vulnerable Below Key Resistance At 1,2987.55 Level

GOLD remains vulnerable below key resistance at 1,298.55 level as it looks for more weakness. commodity looks to pullback as it rejected higher prices the past week. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,280.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,270.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,260.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure targeting the 1,250.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,290.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,300.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,310.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,320.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to move further lower on correction.







