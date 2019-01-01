EURUSD Risk Remains Higher With Eyes On 1.1499 Zone EURUSD risk remains higher with eyes on 1.1499 zone. Support comes

EURUSD risk remains higher with eyes on 1.1499 zone. Support comes in at the 1.1400 where a violation will aim at the 1.1350 level. A break below here will target the 1.1300 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1250. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1500 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1550 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1600 level where a violation will expose the 1.1650 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further upside.





