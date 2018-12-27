EURUSD looks to weaken further with eyes on 1.1269 level. This is coming on the back of its weakness on Wednesday. Support lies at the 1.1300 where a violation will aim at the 1.1250 level. A break below here will aim at the 1.1200 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1150. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1400 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1450 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1500 level where a violation will expose the 1.1550 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further weaken towards key support







