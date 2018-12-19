Tweeter Post Setup

Setup for version 1.0

SETUP FOR TWEETER POST

Tweet Post allows you to post selected trades at tweeter. User can filter trades to post by magicnr. With the help of this tool you can post your trades on twitter and increase your awareness. You can control the max delay by parameters. The software Tweeter post is free of charge. It is only posted in Tweet an advertising IB link.

1. STEP: SETUP ZAPIER



a) You need to register at http://zapier.com/

b) You need to create simple ZAP, which creates from incoming emails a tweet.

2. SETUP: METATRADER STATION EMAIL FUNCTION



a) You need to setup email function go to ( MENÜ -> OPTION -> EMAIL)

b) Fill in your email server data for sending emails from metatrader

c) Fill in send to filed zappier mail adress





How to setup this steps will shown in video









LIST OF STMP SETTINGS FROM COMMON EMAIL ACCOUNTS







Gmail from google

server: smtp.googlemail.com

Port: 465 (SSL) or 587 (TLS/STARTTLS)

SSL : Yes

Gmail SMTP Username: Your Gmail-Adress

Gmail SMTP Password: Your Password

Hotmail from Microsoft

Hotmail SMTP Servername: smtp.live.com

Hotmail SMTP Username: Your Hotmail-Account

Hotmail SMTP Passwort: Your Hotmail-Password

Hotmail SMTP Port: 25 or 465





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