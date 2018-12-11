USDCAD Broader Bias Remains Higher On Further Bullishness

USDCAD Broader Bias Remains Upside On Further Bullishness on further bullishness. Support comes in at the 1.3350 level where a break will aim at the 1.3300 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3250 level where a turn lower may occur. But if further weakness is triggered support comes in at the 1.3200 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 1.3450 level where a violation will target the 1.3500 level. Further up, resistance resides at the 1.3550 level and then the 1.3600 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, USDCAD looks to strengthen further in the days ahead.







