EURUSD Eyes Further Upside Pressure Nearer Term

EURUSD continues to face further recovery higher. Support lies at the 1.1350 where a violation will aim at the 1.1300 level. A break below here will aim at the 1.1250 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1200. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1450 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1500 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1550 level where a violation will expose the 1.1600 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside. All in all, EURUSD continues to face downside pressure.





