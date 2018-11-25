EURUSD Retains Bear Pressure, Eyes Located at 1.12700.

EURUSD retains bear pressure as it eyes more weakness towards the 1.1270 zone. Support lies at the 1.1250 where a violation will aim at the 1.1200 level. A break below here will aim at the 1.1150 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1100. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1350 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1400 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1450 level where a violation will expose the 1.1500 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to face downside pressure medium term.



