EUR / USD Analysis for November 12, 2018

Fundamental Analysis - There are no real reasons for the pair's slide during last week's sessions, the EU looks stronger than it was three years ago, the negotiations with Britain are going well, there are no significant events affecting the EUR, the recent declines have occurred with speculative effects on the EUR / To buy the dollar with the results of the recent US elections

Technical Analysis

MACD Alerts - As we can see, the MACD indicator started to give us alerts near the end of the bearish momentum so we will not enter into short positions now and prefer to wait for initial buying signals to enter to buy the pair from the recently reached bottoms

Supports and resistances

The strongest support for the pair at 1.1258 which is a very long support while the nearest support at 1.1287 and we do not think we will reach those areas especially as the pair started to resist the highest area as did the first month of November so we wait for some decline before repurchase

Trading Recommendation

Place a pending purchase order in the following areas

1.3100

1.1303

1.1287

Stop Loss for All Trades 1.11750

Take profit on levels

First gain FOR SCALPERS 1.1498

Second gain of trading 1.15682

Profit taking for investment 1.18000



