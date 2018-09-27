NZDUSD remains weak and vulnerable to the downside as it retains its broader bear pressure. This leaves more weakness is likely in the days ahead. Support lies at the 0.6600 level. Further down, the 0.6550 level comes in as the next downside target. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance resides at the 0.6650 level where a break will aim at the 0.6700 level. A break of here will have to occur to create scope for a run at the 0.6750 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.6800 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure.



