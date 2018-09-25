Flexible Grid EA v2

I am glad to present the update of the Flexible Grid EA to version 2. When testing the first version of the EA, it was noticed that the Buy and Sell work well separately on different EA settings. The new version has separate settings for Buy and Sell. Testing for history since 2012 has shown good stability of the EA, during the testing period the maximum drawdown did not exceed 500 $ (for some currency pairs $ 300-400). Testing and optimization was carried out for currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. The test results are presented below (fixed lot 0.01):

Symbol Period Trades qty Profit DrawDown EURUSD H1 2274 4051,18 317,11 GBPUSD H1 3194 5894,82 502,80 USDJPY H1 3692 4868,34 412,76 USDCHF H1 1406 4564,22 463,30 USDCAD H1 3795 4217,11 369,42 AUDUSD H1 3889 3486,34 313,49 NZDUSD H1 2256 1894,98 275,09

All currency pairs together give a maximum drawdown of $ 700-800, i.e. a fairly good variant of diversification is obtained.

The minimum deposit for trading one currency pair is $ 1000, and if you trade all at once, then the deposit must be $ 2000-3000.

Now a little about the specifics of the adviser's work. Opening of positions by the adviser is made at the return crossing of levels RSI. Positions are opened once per hour (if the advisor works on TF H1).

If the position is open in the right direction, then it closes on the trailing stop. If the direction of the market does not coincide with the direction of the position, then the adviser begins to average the positions. When you open the averaging position, you can use a filter (moving average or Bollinger bands). A little more detailed description is on the adviser's page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31356.

In addition to the analysis of profit and drawdown, an analysis was made of how often the adviser is in this very drawdown (depending on the size). Below is a table that shows the statistics of "drawdowns" (the number of hours and the percentage of the total number of hours):

Min DD Max DD EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD USDCHF AUDUSD USDJPY NZDUSD All together 0 50 5248(12,68%) 4914(11,87%) 15136(36,56%) 11711(28,29%) 16719(40,39%) 7001(16,91%) 5244(12,67%) 24243(58,57%) 50 100 740(1,79%) 325(0,79%) 1206(2,91%) 1415(3,42%) 1463(3,53%) 584(1,41%) 294(0,71%) 4752(11,48%) 100 150 275(0,66%) 171(0,41%) 503(1,22%) 981(2,37%) 587(1,42%) 330(0,80%) 126(0,30%) 2796(6,75%) 150 200 121(0,29%) 96(0,23%) 309(0,75%) 406(0,98%) 318(0,77%) 133(0,32%) 46(0,11%) 1677(4,05%) 200 250 59(0,14%) 49(0,12%) 155(0,37%) 258(0,62%) 156(0,38%) 104(0,25%) 15(0,04%) 971(2,35%) 250 300 11(0,03%) 19(0,05%) 52(0,13%) 128(0,31%) 24(0,06%) 45(0,11%) 5(0,01%) 541(1,31%) 300 350

18(0,04%) 11(0,03%) 63(0,15%)

24(0,06%)

334(0,81%) 350 400

6(0,01%) 1(0,00%) 13(0,03%)

3(0,01%)

158(0,38%) 400 450





4(0,01%)





100(0,24%) 450 500













41(0,10%) 500 550













21(0,05%) 550 600













9(0,02%) 600 650













4(0,01%) 650 700













2(0,00%) 700 750













1(0,00%)

Below are graphs of testing on all currency pairs and attached set-files.

