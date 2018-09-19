USDCHF: Extends Price Recovery With Risk Toward 0.9719

USDCHF: The pair remains biased upside on price recovery. This is coming on the back of its second day of strength. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9650 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9600 level and then the 0.9550 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 0.9719 level where a break will clear the way for more strength to occur towards the 0.9758 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 0.9800 level. Above here will open the door for more strength towards 0.9850. All in all, USDCHF faces further price recovery.



