HOW TO CALCULATE THE STRENGTH OF EACH CURRENCY

Introduction

For a while i have been battling to find the strength of a single currency, this problem came to me when my

friend had a strategy idea to trade currency pairs with a weak and a strong currency. Hence to be able to successful trade with this strategy

one needs to find the formula to calculate the strength of each currency.

What I knew?

I know that EUR/USD = 1,14 , so i can say (basic math).

if EUR/USD = a, a being any positive integer than EUR = a *USD and USD = EUR/ a

from the above, i can also make sense of the following

a = Function(a/b) + Function(a/c) - Function(d/a) ; //Function: any oscillating function, eg. cos, sin, stochastic indicator if a > 0 the over roll pull is positive else if a < 0 the over roll pull is negative else a = 0 the pull is natural

Help from the Stochastic Indicator

The stochastic indicator helps us find the strength of each currency pair, not necessarily each single currency. So we can use the formula above the strength of each currency. The more pair we add of that currency the more accurate our answer can become.

Knowing that the stochastic indicator is a oscillating indicator, and its significant values are of 20 to 80, 20 for over sold and 80 for over bought. Is very important to help us understand the formula for calculating the strength of each currency pair using the stochastic indicator.

What is the Stochastic value for a single currency?

So to find the strenght of a single currecny, you need to have access to all the values of that currency in each pair.

so find the strength of the dollar.

iStochastic (USD) = iStochastic 2(EURUSD) + iStochastic (GBPUSD) + iStochastic (AUDUSD) + iStochastic (USDJPY) + iStochastic (USDCHF)

+ iStochastic (USDCAD);

learn more about the stochastic indicator (Stochastic Integer Explained for begginners)

















EUR EUR/USD EUR/GBP EUR/AUD EUR/NZD EUR/JPY EUR/CHF EUR/CAD USD -EUR/USD -GBP/USD -AUD/USD -NZD/USD USD/JPY USDCHF USD/CAD GBP -EUR/GBP GBP/USD GBP/AUD GBP/NZD GBP/JPY GBP/CHF GBP/CAD JPY -EUR/JPY -USD/JPY -AUD/JPY -NZD/JPY -GBP/JPY -CHF/JPY -CAD/JPY AUD -EUR/AUD AUD/USD AUD/JPY AUD/NZD -GBP/AUD AUDCHF AUD/CAD NZD -EUR/NZD NZD/USD -AUD/NZD NZD/JPY -GBP/NZD NZD/CHF NZD/CAD CHF -EUR/CHF -NZD/CHF -AUD/CHF CHF/JPY -GBPCHF USD/CHF CAD/CHF CAD -EUR/CAD -USD/CAD AUD/CAD -NZD/CAD -GBP/CAD CAD/CHF CAD/JPY

How can you benefit

Now that you know the strenght of each currency, you can apply it to a trading stretegy that state

"Why trading two strong currency eg. EUR/USD whereby it makes more sense to trade a weak currency against a strong currency"





I wont go too in depth in the logic of this strategy, but one of the reasons prices fluctuate is because one currency is getting

stronger or getting weaker. hence knowing the strength levels of each currency can help better predict

the movement of the over roll currency pair in question...





So, When do you Buy or Sell?

by observing just the strength of each currency you can easily deduce which currecny pair to focus on and which direction should your ope your trade.

case1: if the USD stochastic value is over 80 and EUR is under 20, you is a position to SELL EUR/USD case2: if the USD stochastic value is under 20 and EUR is under 80, you is a position to BUY EUR/USD

Double double checking TRICK

always double check, and keep track of currencies which have the biggest difference between their stohasric values.

The greater the distance the BETTER.





If 80 means the currency is begin over bought and 20 mean the currency is being over sold. then it's best to say

the minimum difference between currency pair should be (80 - 20 = 60) sixty.





eg. if you wish to trade EUR/USD regards less if you buying or selling, the diferenc between the EUR strenght and the

USD strength must be greater then 60.





Conclusion

Its easy to calculate the strength of each currency when you you the stochastic indicator and apply it to your own strategy

to better choose which currency pair to trade on next, AVOID trading strong with strong or weak with weak currency pairs.

GOOD LUCK



