EURGBP: Bullish, Targets Further Upside pressure

EURGBP- The pair continues to retain its upside pressure closing higher the past week and opening the door for more strength. Support lies at the 0.9000 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8950 level. A break will expose the 0.8900 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 0.9100 level where a violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.9150 level. Further up, resistance resides at 0.9200 level followed by the 0.9250 level. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on bull pressure.



