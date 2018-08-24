



Sleep Well my Forex Trader with Realistic Forex Trading Robot Expert Advisor Monthly Profits





Are you chasing after wild dreams of getting super rich in Forex in a year or two? Or perhaps you are looking to build nice realistic monthly returns that are far greater than any bank will offer you?

With Aggressive Grid Sniper you can trade with it's very own strategies to open trades, or you can manually open trades yourself and allow Aggressive Grid Sniper to manage the trades for you into profit.

You can even allow any other Expert Advisor or Trading robot to open trades and let Aggressive Grid Sniper to manage those open trades too!

HOW TO ACHIEVE SLEEP WELL PROFITS OF 5% to 15% USING AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER:

Use Multiple Pairs

Have a $1000 account balance per pair being traded

10 Pairs Traded = $10,000 Balance

Choose Ranging, Non Trending USD Pairs for Best Results

Starting Lot size of .01 in settings is the safest way to go

If 10 Pairs is not producing enough return, add more pairs up to 27 pairs until you are satisfied with your monthly profits

Here are the tested 27 Pairs: AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBDCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY





FREE DOWNLOAD and Back Test Aggressive Grid Sniper at this link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scottfredeman/seller





DIVERSIFIED TRADING ACROSS 27 PAIRS USING AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER DEFAULT SETTINGS

This is to show how well Aggressive Grid Sniper works across many currency pairs. Most of the drawdown

only came from a few pairs opening up many grids while the majority of pairs only needed a few grids to recover.

As you can see the Risk of Ruin is extremely low across all percentage points allowing you to sleep well at night!







