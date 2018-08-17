AUDUSD: Remains Bullish On Correction

AUDUSD. The pair looks to strengthen further after closing higher on Thursday. Support resides at the 0.7200 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7150 level. Below that level will set the stage for a run at the 0.7100 level with a cut through here targeting further downside pressure towards the 0.7050 level. On the upside, resistance lies at the 0.7250 level. A cut through here will turn attention to the 0.7300 level and then the 0.7350 level where a violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7400 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside threats.



