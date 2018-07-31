USD/JPY: Support and resistance levels

The yen fell on Tuesday after the decision of the Bank of Japan to maintain its current monetary policy unchanged.

The Bank of Japan retained the key short-term rate at the level of -0.1% and the zero target level of 10-year government bonds yield.

A statement by the central bank of Japan said that the bank "intends to maintain current extremely low levels of short-term and long-term interest rates for an extended period".

The Bank of Japan reiterated that it wants to achieve the target inflation rate of 2% as soon as possible, although acknowledged that inflation will not reach the target level, at least until the end of 2021.

By the beginning of the US trading session, the USD / JPY rose 0.45% to 111.60.

The USD / JPY is rising in the upward channel on the daily chart, continuing to trade above the key support levels of 110.20 (the Fibonacci level 38.2% of the pair's correction since August last year and the level of 99.90), 110.00 (EMA200 and lower line of the ascending channel on the daily chart).

The further growth of USD / JPY with the nearest target at resistance level 113.10 (Fibonacci level 50% and maximums of the year) is probably. Long-term growth targets - the level of resistance 116.00 (Fibonacci level 61.8%), 118.60 (highs in January 2017).

The alternative scenario will be connected with breakdown of short-term support levels of 111.30 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart), 111.00 (EMA200 on the 4-hour chart) and further decline to the support levels 110.20, 110.00.

Nevertheless, against the background of a different focus of monetary policies of the Fed and the Bank of Japan, the upward trend is predominant. Long positions are preferred.

*)An advanced fundamental analysis is available on the Tifia Forex Broker website at tifia.com/analytics

Support levels: 111.30, 111.00, 110.20, 110.00

Resistance levels: 112.00, 112.25, 113.10, 113.70, 114.00, 114.40, 115.00, 116.00





Trading Scenarios

Buy Stop 111.65. Stop Loss 111.20. Take-Profit 112.00, 112.25, 113.10, 113.70, 114.00, 114.40, 115.00, 116.00

Sell ​​Stop 111.20. Stop Loss 111.65. Take-Profit 111.00, 110.20, 110.00





*) For up-to-date and detailed analytics and news on the forex market visit Tifia Forex Broker website tifia.com



