MT4 to Excel

Frequently (and quite practical) question for MetaTrader users is «How to copy quotes in Excel?» . With the help of the library ATcl this is programmed quite easily. The library includes a «large» program working with Excel, but for frequent needs made a short script that makes the simplest thing - exporting data from MT4 to a table.

You will need - ATcl library and the script that is discussed in this article. In the next versions it will be included in the distribution. The script attached to the article should be placed in the terminal's script directory (do not forget to copy, only the text is applied), and then for exporting quotations - just drag it to the desired schedule.

The script is based on the package Cawt - automation of access to MS-Office. Documentation for all its functions: http://www.cawt.tcl3d.org/download/CawtReference.html

Of all the abundance of the Cawt functional, we only need:

For a complete description of these functions, see the Cawt documentation, and their use is most commented on in the code

A few words about the application of ATcl in the script. Mainly used methods

Set - set the value of the named variable, which can then be substituted into the following expressions

Eval - performs variable substitution and executes scripts

at the initial stage you can generally do just these two functions when writing your programs.

The basis of the script RatesToExcel is the function:

int CopyRatesToExcel( const MqlRates &rates[], int pos= 0 , int count= WHOLE_ARRAY ) { ATcl *tcl= new ATcl; if (tcl== NULL ) return - 1 ; Tcl_Obj Excel= 0 ; Tcl_Obj Workbook= 0 ; Tcl_Obj Worksheet= 0 ; Tcl_Obj Range= 0 ; Tcl_Obj data= 0 ; do { tcl.Eval( "lappend auto_path [ file join [pwd] MQL4 Libraries ATcl lib ]" ); if (tcl.Eval( "package require cawt" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "package Cawt error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } if (tcl.Eval( "set Excel [ Excel Open ]" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "[ Excel Open ] error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } Excel=tcl.Ref(tcl.Result()); if (tcl.Eval( "set Workbook [ Excel AddWorkbook $Excel ]" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "[ Excel AddWorkbook ] error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } Workbook=tcl.Ref(tcl.Result()); if (tcl.Eval( "set Worksheet [ Excel GetWorksheetIdByIndex $Workbook 1 ]" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "[ Excel GetWorksheetById ] error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } Worksheet=tcl.Ref(tcl.Result()); data=tcl.Ref(tcl.Obj()); tcl.AppendObj(data,tcl.List( tcl.Obj( "time" ), tcl.Obj( "open" ), tcl.Obj( "high" ), tcl.Obj( "low" ), tcl.Obj( "close" ), tcl.Obj( "tick_volume" ), tcl.Obj( "spread" ), tcl.Obj( "real_volume" ) )); int total= ArraySize (rates); if (count== WHOLE_ARRAY ) count=total; for ( int i= 0 ;i<count && i+pos<total;i++) { tcl.AppendObj(data,tcl.List( tcl.Obj( TimeToString (rates[i+pos].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].open), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].high), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].low), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].close), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].tick_volume), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].spread), tcl.Obj(rates[i+pos].real_volume) )); } tcl.Set( "Row" , 1 ); tcl.Set( "Col" , 1 ); tcl.Set( "EndRow" ,total); tcl.Set( "EndCol" , 8 ); if (tcl.Eval( "set Range [ Excel SelectRangeByIndex $Worksheet $Row $Col $EndRow $EndCol ]" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "[ Excel SelectRangeByIndex ] error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } Range=tcl.Ref(tcl.Result()); tcl.SetObj( "Data" ,data); if (tcl.Eval( "Excel SetRangeValues $Range $Data" )!=TCL_OK) { PrintFormat ( "[ Excel GetWorksheetById ] error %s" ,tcl.StringResult()); break ; } } while ( 0 ); if (Range!= 0 ) { tcl.Eval( "Cawt Destroy $Range" ); tcl.Unref(Range); } if (Worksheet!= 0 ) { tcl.Eval( "Cawt Destroy $Worksheet" ); tcl.Unref(Worksheet); } if (Workbook!= 0 ) { tcl.Eval( "Cawt Destroy $Workbook" ); tcl.Unref(Workbook); } if (Excel!= 0 ) { tcl.Eval( "Cawt Destroy $Excel" ); tcl.Unref(Excel); } if (data!= 0 ) { tcl.Unref(data); } delete tcl; return 0 ; }

The full script calling this function is attached to the article. ratestoexcel.mq4

Similar methods you can not only send data to Excel but also read them, create tables, similarly refer to other MS-Office programs. That is, using the ATcl library to integrate its advisors, indicators and scripts with the usual environment for the trader.

If you are well versed with system services, then with ATcl you can integrate your programs not only with office applications, but generally with the entire system - for this there is a package TWAPI providing access to the Windows API. The Cawt mentioned above is built on the basis of this library and its functions are available to you.





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About ATcl



The ATcl library provides a compact API for the full use of Tcl:

You can use in any MQL program: script, indicator or expert

in one program multiple interpreters can be used, including Safe

simple conversion of Mql data types to Tcl objects and back. (string, long, double)

similarly supports arrays and Mql series

management of Tcl objects - creation, deletion, duplication, obtaining of nested elements

creating, reading, installing, and deleting variables and hashes for Tcl

execution of Tcl scripts and procedures

Object design - the library is represented by a class

It's easy to install - just unpack the archive

Expand the capabilities of your MQL programs, use DBMS, supplement with network tools, integrate them with any programs using Tcl.

Original ATcl site is http://nektomk.ru/en:atcl:start