Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Friday, December 29th

The pair EUR/USD continues to show positive dynamics at the end of this year, finally breaking through the resistance level of 1.1960, while refreshing its 3-month highs. Seems that USD bears are still dominating the market, which is considered as the main driver of pair’s latest bullish rally. Recent weakness of the US dollar could be mainly explained by closing buy positions on the greenback ahead of the New Year celebration. Adding to this, speculations on narrowing divergence between the Fed and ECB policies also provide some support to the major currency pair lately. On the data front, today the economic calendar will offer only secondary data reports, such as German flash inflation numbers, which will unlikely attract enough of traders’ attention, so broad market trend will continue to navigate the pair during the last working day of this year.

The GBP/USD pair follows broad market trend today and extends its positive rally for the fourth session in a row, having once again refreshed its 2-week highs at 1.3471 spot. The latest upside rally of the pair is mainly attributed to broad softness of the US dollar, caused by uncertainty over the Fed monetary policy plans for the next year and broad greenback’s withdrawal ahead of year’s close. Adding to this, increased demand for higher-yielding assets provides extra support to risky pound at the last working day of the year. Expected that today the pair won’t show any sharp moves as investors shift their attention towards the New Year celebration.

The USD/JPY pair remains under pressure at the last working day of this year, having posted its 8-day lows at 112.64 spot on the European opening. The main driver for the pair remains ongoing weakness of the US dollar, backed by pre-New Year decrease of liquidity across the market. Moreover, yesterday’s pack of positive Japanese macro-news also contributes to pair’s downside trend this Friday. On the other hand, slightly increased demand for risky assets exerts negative pressure on safe-haven yen, which in turn may limit pair’s further retreat. Today in absence of any relevant economic data releases the pair will continue to follow broad market trend ahead of the New Year celebration.

The AUD/USD pair stalled its upside trend after 8-day winning streak and now is consolidating its positions in the 0.7790-7810 area. Yesterday the pair refreshed its 2-mongh highs at 0.7807 mark on the back of broad retreat of the US dollar, which was caused by a close of greenback buy orders on the eve of the holidays. However, seems that the pair suspended its northward rally in Asia mainly because of slight correction on the commodity market, especially of copper and gold prices, which weighed on the commodity-linked Aussie. Looking ahead, today we have absolutely empty economic calendar, so broad market sentiments and the US dollar price dynamics will continue to determine pair’s further trajectory.

Major events of the day:

None

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1865 R. 1.1997

USDJPY S. 112.26 R. 113.70

GBPUSD S. 1.3365 R. 1.3495

USDCHF S. 0.9717 R. 0.9895

AUDUSD S. 0.7742 R. 0.7836

NZDUSD S. 0.7032 R. 0.7126

USDCAD S. 1.2503 R. 1.2693

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