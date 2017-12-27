Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Wednesday, December 27th

The EUR/USD pair remains positive this Wednesday, keeping its positions in the region of 1.1870 at the European opening. The main reason of pair’s positive dynamics remains offered tone of the US dollar, which dominates the market today. Weakness of the US dollar could be mainly explained by market speculations on further Fed plans regarding its monetary policy for the next year. Adding to this, slightly positive sentiments around the common currency, underpinned by recent ECB revision of its economic growth estimates, which potentially can narrow divergence between policies of both CBs, also support the main currency pair. In the day ahead, investors will await for a slew of important data releases, however, any sharp moves look unlikely, as lower liquidity and thin market conditions dominates the FX space at the end of the year.

The GBP/USD pair keeps bid tone on Wednesday, wobbling in the region of 1.3370, amid holiday-thinned light trades. Today, the main driver for the pair remains subdued dynamics of the US dollar amid lack of any movement catalysts. On the other hand, persisting uncertainty over Brexit negotiations and lowered liquidity in wake of anticipation of the end of the year are limiting pair’s further growth. Looking ahead, today the UK economic calendar won’t offer anything noteworthy, while the US will publish the CB consumer confidence and pending home sales data, which will be able to bring some fresh trading opportunities during the NA session.

The AUD/USD pair remains top gainer of this session, holding positions above the level of 0.7750, while extending its positive rally for the 7 session in a row, as multiple positive factors support the pair at the end of this year. Broad weakness of the US dollar remains one the main drivers across the market amid lack of any fresh information regarding further Fed monetary policy course. Moreover, another bullish factor for the pair remains positive trend on the commodity market, which supports the Aussie across the market on Wednesday. On the data front, today the US data calendar will bring us CB consumer confidence and pending home sales numbers during the NA session, while lower liquidity on the eve of the New Year will limit pair's reaction on today's releases.

Bitcoin attempts to fight back its recent gains. The BTC/USD pair keeps northward direction, extending recovery after its sharp drawdown. Recall, last week the world’s largest cryptocurrency reached its new all-time highs, marked on the level of 19,850.00 USD. However, BTC/USD failed to keep positions near its recent highs and dropped for 44% to the level of 10,680.00. Last week’s enormous sell-off of Bitcoin could be mainly explained by profit-taking actions in anticipation of the end of the year. Nevertheless, the most popular digital currency managed to regain its positive traction, despite latest market talks about the risks of a bubble. By the moment of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading at 16,176.00 level, while market capitalization of Bitcoin increased to 282 billion US dollars, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

Major events of the day:

US CB Consumer Confidence – 17.00 (GMT +2)

US Pending Home Sales – 17.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1830 R. 1.1895

USDJPY S. 112.96 R. 113.49

GBPUSD S. 1.3329 R. 1.3415

USDCHF S. 0.9863 R. 0.9933

AUDUSD S. 0.7703 R. 0.7756

NZDUSD S. 0.6999 R. 0.7062

USDCAD S. 1.2652 R. 1.2758

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