Dear Traders





This is my new trading system that work well.

Let me to introduce Magic Band Trader.





This is power full indicator that calculate buy and sell signals according to mathematic formula.





How Magic Band detect signals ?

1. Regression calculation draw bands.

2. by price action and candle formation near upper and lower band detect buy and sell signal.

3. filter signals by trend slop to generate strong signals.





Magic band trader can suggest you best entry, take profit and stop loss.





Magic Band trader will be realse on mql5 market soon. and now its avaliable during mql5 job.





Demo version is ready for customer tests.





Best Regard

EEECAD

Hello